OkoPoly Alumni Blame Poor Polytechnic Alumni Impact on Dichotomy, Double Identity

Dichotomy and double identity have been identified as some of the challenges inhibiting the capacity of Alumni associations of polytechnics to impact their parent institutions.

The National President of the Federal Polytechnic Oko Alumni Association, Nze Henry Nnebe, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after his reelection in Awka, Anambra state.

Unlike their university counterparts across Nigeria, polytechnic graduates still face discrimination and unfavorable treatment.

This has resulted in many polytechnic graduates seeking further university academic qualifications.

According to Nnebe, the dichotomy challenge of Nigerian Polytechnics has negatively impacted the numerical strength of his alumni association, as many graduates were moving to universities, resulting in a double identity.

He said the development implies that the polytechnics’ alumni associations are becoming more handicapped in undertaking projects that can transform their parent institutions, while their university counterparts are gaining more momentum.

He called on potential members of the OkoPoly Alumni not to allow the development to hinder their Identification with the institution that made them.

Nnebe described the alumni body as one of the best East of the Niger with over 500,000 graduates, with over 10 branches across the country.

He said, “Currently, we have 10 branches. We’re going to open more to ensure a more vibrant association. We also intend to have an international forum which will include our members in diaspora.

“We call on those yet to join to identify with us. Those already here are proud members. We currently have a 2-storey secretariat and a hostel in the school. Most of the universities don’t even have a complex.”

Nnebe further disclosed the group’s plans to construct a museum in the institution to be named after former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

He said the association had also commenced construction of an ultra-modern gate at the institution’s Ufuma campus.

According to him, the decision to name the museum after the former president was informed by his outstanding contributions to the institution.