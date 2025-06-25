Close Menu
    Bomb Explosion on Maiduguri-Damboa Road Kills Five, Injures Two

    By on Community, News
    A bomb explosion occurred on Maiduguri–Damboa Road in Borno State around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, local sources and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force confirmed to the News Chronicle by phone.

    The blast struck a vehicle carrying an unknown number of passengers.

    Four people were confirmed dead, while two others were injured.

    The Maiduguri–Damboa Road has become increasingly dangerous, as terrorists frequently plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) targeting travelers and security forces.

