NiMet Director General Inspects Abuja Airport Safe Tower Upgrade, Commends Progress

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing upgrade of the Abuja Airport Safe Tower project, expressing satisfaction with the quality of work done so far.

The project, which is now 90% complete, includes the installation of advanced meteorological equipment such as ceilometers, transmissometers, lightning and thunderstorm detection systems, automatic weather stations, and the full solarisation of the systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking after inspecting the five equipment sites located on the airside of the airport, Professor Anosike praised the efforts of the contractor and the representative of the original equipment manufacturers, expressing optimism that the project will be delivered by the end of July 2025.

The Safe Tower Project, a critical safety infrastructure initially installed about 20 years ago, is being upgraded from the MIDAS IV system to AVIMET to enhance meteorological data accuracy and ensure safer air navigation.

Professor Anosike stated that the upgrade is vital for improving aviation safety and operational efficiency at the Abuja Airport. He emphasized that the integration of modern weather detection systems and renewable energy solutions will significantly enhance the reliability of meteorological services for pilots and air traffic controllers.

The project aligns with NiMet’s commitment to deploying cutting-edge technology in line with global best practices to support Nigeria’s aviation sector. With the July 2025 completion target, the upgraded Safe Tower is expected to bolster weather monitoring capabilities, reducing flight disruptions and enhancing safety at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.