We’re Rehabilitating Trust, Not Just Roads Across Nigeria -President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration is not just building roads but rebuilding the foundation of public trust in inclusive governance alongside physical infrastructure across the country.

He reaffirmed that the projects his administration is executing are evidence of what he described as a quiet revolution transforming the FCT under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President stated this on Friday while commissioning the newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace–Radio Nigeria–New Market Road in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Nigerian leader said, “We are not just rehabilitating roads. We are rehabilitating trust. The transformation unfolding across the Federal Capital Territory is the product of deliberate reforms and the bold, reform-oriented policies of this Administration. By expanding the revenue base of the FCT, we are investing in roads, schools, hospitals, and people.”

He emphasised that the FCT, often perceived as synonymous with Abuja city centre, is undergoing a quiet revolution under the Renewed Hope Agenda, driven by deliberate reforms and people-focused investments.

“For too long, those who live beyond the city centre have watched development happen from a distance. They have watched their dreams of inclusion delayed by excuses, and their hopes deferred by shifting priorities. But we are here today to rewrite that story,” President Tinubu noted.

The President stressed that his administration is focused on reaching communities that have long felt abandoned. “What brings us together on this historic day is more than a road. It is a reminder that no community under this Administration is too far to be seen, and no voice too faint to be heard”.

He also revealed that the newly commissioned road was not arbitrarily chosen by government officials, but was nominated by the people of Gwagwalada themselves, a testament to his administration’s commitment to participatory governance.

“This is the kind of democracy we believe in – one that listens, responds, and delivers. This road is a corridor of dignity for the market woman, a path to safety for our schoolchildren, and a route to prosperity for the hardworking trader,” the President said.

Describing the infrastructure as both functional and transformative, the President said the road would ease the movement of goods and people, improve access to education and healthcare, and unlock the economic potential of rural dwellers.

“The days of empty promises and abandoned projects are behind us. We are not just building infrastructure. We are building confidence in governance,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his strong leadership and commitment to results.

“One such person making this possible is Barrister Nyesom Wike. I thank him for proving that disruption is not a threat to order but a requirement for progress. This project is not just a symbol of government presence. It is your project. It belongs to the people of Gwagwalada. We are determined to ensure that development is not a privilege reserved for the few but a right enjoyed by all.

“This Administration remains committed to projects that speak directly to the lives of the people. We are focused on creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow, for families to thrive, and for communities to prosper,” he added.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Minister of FCT, Barrister Wike, thanked President Tinubu for being passionate about infrastructure development in the FCT, shown by his presence in all the commissioning events and particularly the 16th and last exercise in the Gwagwalada Area Council.

According to him, today is the 16th day that Mr. President participated personally in the commissioning ceremony but “never knew that people were so pained that so many things are going on well in the FCT until last night when I was watching politics today, I saw one of Presidential candidates in the coalition party being so pained to the point that they are angry with Mr. President, Mr. Vice President, the Senate President, Speaker and others who were coming to commission projects yet, they say Nigerians are angry.”

He noted that the road commissioning was not the first road commissioned in Gwagwalada, even as he said when the FCT Administration came in 2023, they visited all the area councils and asked them what their problems were, and they told them what they wanted and all the commissioning had been what the rural people wanted..

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, explained that the commissioning of the road was a demonstration of their deep commitment to inclusive governance and infrastructure renewal in rural communities in FCT.

Thanking the President for his support and leadership, she noted that this has inspired infrastructural development across the nation and the FCT. She commended Vice President Kashim Shettima for his support and encouragement, as well as the Senate President, noting also that without them, they would not have been able to commission projects in the FCT.

She stated that if not for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the joy shared by the community today wouldn’t have been possible, pointing out that the road had been in a very bad condition for several years, but the tears of the community have been wiped away by the present administration.

Also giving the overview of the project, Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator, Satellite Town Development, FCT, said the commissioning marked a significant advancement in the infrastructural development in satellite towns in the FCT.

He said the project was awarded in September 2024 and commenced promptly with several components, including the construction of a 10KM link road with side clearing and a 150mm thick sub-base, and several other components, which culminated in the installation of solar street lights.