Climate Change and Tree Loss Fueling Nigeria’s Weather Disasters – Abdullahi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued multiple weather alerts for 2025, forecasting severe windstorms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall across various parts of the country.

These weather events are expected to bring risks of flash floods, property damage, and disruptions to daily activities, prompting NiMet to urge citizens to take necessary precautions.

Recent forecasts from NiMet indicate several high-risk periods, including June 11-13, 2025, when thunderstorms and strong winds are predicted across northern, central, and southern regions. From April 27-29, 2025, hazy conditions with moderate dust haze are expected in states like Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

On July 2, 2025, widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are anticipated nationwide, raising concerns about potential flash floods.

Environmental researcher Mr. Aminu Ibrahim Abdullahi from Nasarawa State University linked the increasing frequency and intensity of these windstorms to deforestation and climate change.

“What we are witnessing is not just a seasonal pattern but a consequence of long-term environmental degradation,” Abdullahi said.

“Large-scale deforestation has reduced natural windbreaks, leaving communities more vulnerable to strong winds.

“At the same time, rising global temperatures are intensifying weather systems, resulting in more extreme storms.”

Abdullahi called for urgent government intervention, including stricter enforcement of anti-deforestation laws and large-scale tree-planting initiatives.

“If we do not act now, these weather events will become more destructive, threatening lives, agriculture, and infrastructure,” he warned.

NiMet has reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely weather updates and advised state governments and disaster management agencies to enhance their preparedness measures.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been encouraged to stay informed through NiMet’s official updates and adhere to recommended safety guidelines during severe weather conditions.