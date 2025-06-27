NiMet DG Advocates Integration of Weather Forecasting to Boost Ferry Safety and Efficiency

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has underscored the crucial role of accurate weather forecasting in safeguarding lives and improving the efficiency of ferry operations across Nigeria’s coastal and inland waterways.

Speaking at the Regional Ferry Safety Conference held from June 25 to 26 at the Continental Hotel in Lagos, Prof. Anosike stressed that Nigeria’s maritime transport sector faces increasing threats from unpredictable weather patterns, making the need for timely meteorological information more urgent than ever.

“Maritime regulation must ensure that ferries and ports adopt more sustainable practices, including the integration of weather early warning alerts into ferry operations,” he stated. “Timely and accurate early warning is indispensable and serves as a guide toward strategic operational planning, empowering ferry operators to efficiently plan routes and strategically deploy crew members to minimize the impact of adverse weather events and enhance safety.”

He further explained that real-time meteorological updates allow ferry operators to carry out thorough pre-departure risk assessments and make climate-informed decisions regarding the safety and viability of trips. This, he said, would significantly enhance preparedness for search and rescue efforts in emergencies.

Highlighting NiMet’s commitment to collaboration, Prof. Anosike reminded delegates that weather data only becomes life-saving when service providers and end users jointly shape the data’s delivery and usage. In 2022, NiMet convened a needs assessment workshop involving key stakeholders such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigerian Navy, Marine Police, fishing communities, and ferry operators.

“That workshop has since led to Memoranda of Understanding with NIMASA, NIWA, and the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa (MOWCA),” he said.

He noted that the purpose of these collaborations is to enhance the capacity of all involved parties to provide and utilize meteorological data for safer navigation, maritime security, and environmental protection. “The objective is to deliver relevant meteorological tools and services to support floating equipment and shipping activities while promoting sustainable development of Nigeria’s marine environment,” Anosike added.