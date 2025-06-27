Over 300 Bandits Attack Makuku Village, Steal AK-47 Rifles from Police Camp in Kebbi

More than 300 armed bandits stormed Makuku Village in Sakaba Local Government Area on Thursday, launching a violent attack on a police camp and stealing eight AK-47 rifles.

According to reliable sources the attackers believed to be cattle rustlers moving a large herd of stolen livestock from Niger State to Zamfara carried out the assault around 1:00 p.m.

The attack led to a fierce gun battle, but the police officers on duty were outnumbered and overwhelmed.

During the incident, the bandits set fire to the police’s operational vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, and escaped with the stolen rifles.

In response, troops from Operation FANSAN YANMA, along with other security agencies, were deployed to the area to carry out search and rescue operations and recover the stolen weapons.

The security forces are currently tracking the bandits along their escape routes.