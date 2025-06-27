Wike Denies $3.6bn Land Allocation to Son

Spokesperson to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka has dismissed reports that the minister allocated 2,082 hectares of Abuja land worth $3.6 billion to his son, Joaquin.

Recall that a viral report claimed Wike handed over land in highbrow areas like Maitama, Asokoro, and Guzape, citing documents valuing some plots at over $1.4 million each.

Olayinka described the claims as “malicious falsehood” and clarified that the only land linked to the minister’s circle was a Right of Occupancy granted to JOAQ Farms for agricultural use in Bwari, not the premium districts mentioned.

He stressed that neither Wike nor his children had received such allocations and urged the public to ignore the “fabricated” report.