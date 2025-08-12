spot_img
Menu
Search
Subscribe

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Surge Past $40 Billion – Presidency

BusinessNews
— By: Ken Ibenne

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Surge Past $40 Billion - Presidency
CBN Headquarters

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $40.159 billion as of August 7, 2025, up considerably from $37.195 billion reported on July 1. The Presidency ascribes this rise to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sustained economic reforms.

 

Special Advisor to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, underlined the most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which indicated continuous improvement since the beginning of July. He pointed out that reserves were $32 billion on May 29, 2023, when Tinubu took office; most of this was constrained. Today’s rise indicates a favorable path for investor confidence and financial management.

 

Stressing that structural changes always present difficulties, Otega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Strategy Engagement and Communications, compared postponing needed policy changes with worldwide economic history, saying that this sometimes causes more long-term harm. Recalling Bulgaria’s experience of the 1990s as a warning example, Ogra noted how partial reforms, postponed subsidy removal, and currency pegs devoid of sufficient reserves brought on hyperinflation, currency crash, and economic disaster within a few years.

 

The News Chronicle understands that by adhering to strict laws, the Nigerian government is trying to prevent such pitfalls. From his first day in office, Tinubu freed the naira to represent market value, reinstated fiscal discipline, abolished the expensive petrol subsidy, and cleared over seven billion dollars in foreign exchange backlogs. These actions have helped Nigeria escape IATA’s blacklist, draw over $5.6 billion in late 2024 alone, and increase nonoil tax receipts by over twenty percent.

 

Government officials claim these accomplishments show development and a sound basis for long-term expansion. While monetary policy should stay steady until inflation returns to acceptable levels, they insist that subsidy savings be open and linked to clearly observable development efforts.

 

The decision, they assert, is obvious: accept short-term suffering to create a stronger economy or opt for temporary relief at the risk of long-term collapse. With constant discipline, Nigeria may establish a standard for African economic recovery and draw worldwide praise.

Previous article
Ibom Air Incident: A call for the Protection of Human Dignity and Prevention of Public Shaming in the workplace
Next article
Nigerian Indigenous Oil Giants Surge in Output Despite Global Price Pressures
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Babachir Lawal Alleges Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election, Claims Election Figures Were Altered to Favour Tinubu

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),...

PDP Condemns EFCC Arrest of Tambuwal, Calls It Political Intimidation

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party...

An Owl Cried Last Night And A Baby Died In The Morning: Did Kwan 1’s Show Of Shame Inspire Ibom Air’s Passenger Outburst?

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
There is an African proverb that says: “An owl...

Slaying and Censoring the Journalists: The Murder of Anas al-Sharif

Dr. Binoy Kampmark Dr. Binoy Kampmark -
“Assassination,” wrote George Bernard Shaw in The Shewing-Up of...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Babachir Lawal Alleges Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election, Claims Election Figures Were Altered to Favour Tinubu

News 0
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),...

PDP Condemns EFCC Arrest of Tambuwal, Calls It Political Intimidation

Politics 0
The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party...

An Owl Cried Last Night And A Baby Died In The Morning: Did Kwan 1’s Show Of Shame Inspire Ibom Air’s Passenger Outburst?

Opinions 0
There is an African proverb that says: “An owl...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join