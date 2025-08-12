Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $40.159 billion as of August 7, 2025, up considerably from $37.195 billion reported on July 1. The Presidency ascribes this rise to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sustained economic reforms.

Special Advisor to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, underlined the most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which indicated continuous improvement since the beginning of July. He pointed out that reserves were $32 billion on May 29, 2023, when Tinubu took office; most of this was constrained. Today’s rise indicates a favorable path for investor confidence and financial management.

Stressing that structural changes always present difficulties, Otega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Strategy Engagement and Communications, compared postponing needed policy changes with worldwide economic history, saying that this sometimes causes more long-term harm. Recalling Bulgaria’s experience of the 1990s as a warning example, Ogra noted how partial reforms, postponed subsidy removal, and currency pegs devoid of sufficient reserves brought on hyperinflation, currency crash, and economic disaster within a few years.

The News Chronicle understands that by adhering to strict laws, the Nigerian government is trying to prevent such pitfalls. From his first day in office, Tinubu freed the naira to represent market value, reinstated fiscal discipline, abolished the expensive petrol subsidy, and cleared over seven billion dollars in foreign exchange backlogs. These actions have helped Nigeria escape IATA’s blacklist, draw over $5.6 billion in late 2024 alone, and increase nonoil tax receipts by over twenty percent.

Government officials claim these accomplishments show development and a sound basis for long-term expansion. While monetary policy should stay steady until inflation returns to acceptable levels, they insist that subsidy savings be open and linked to clearly observable development efforts.

The decision, they assert, is obvious: accept short-term suffering to create a stronger economy or opt for temporary relief at the risk of long-term collapse. With constant discipline, Nigeria may establish a standard for African economic recovery and draw worldwide praise.