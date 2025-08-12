Nigerian Indigenous Oil Giants Surge in Output Despite Global Price Pressures

Leading native oil producers in Nigeria, Seplat Energy Plc, Oando Plc, and Aradel Holdings Plc, have shown a remarkable recovery in crude output for the first half of 2025, therefore indicating fresh momentum in the country’s upstream industry.

During the time, the trio produced 126,314 barrels of oil per day, a significant rise over the corresponding period from the previous year. Measured in barrels of oil equivalent, their total output was 194,288 boepd. This remarkable leap is made even with lower world oil prices as gains are propelled by strategic asset acquisitions, better infrastructural performance, and rigorous field management.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has related this development to greater pipeline reliability and better security measures, major aspects in the federal government’s larger aim to increase national output to three million barrels per day.

Seplat Spearheads The Growth Charge

With an average of 134,492 boepd, including 100,327 barrels of crude per day, Seplat Energy arose to be the major contributor, a 178% jump from H1 2024. Alongside higher offshore uptime, the rehabilitation of 29 formerly unused wells that increased capacity by almost 25,900 barrels daily contributed to this surge. With gas output up 24%, onshore operations also saw consistent rises. Though stronger taxes and expenses reduced net profit by 45% to $27.4 million, the firm spent $96.5 million on capital project,s including well completions and the ongoing Sapele Integrated Gas Plant, and revenues increased 231% to $1.4 billion.

Oando Develops Strategic Integration

Oando Plc provided a 77% boost in crude production to 10,479 bpd; total output increased 63% to 37,012 boepd. TNC found that NAOC asset consolidation, increased Trans Niger Pipeline utilization, and enhanced community relations, which improved security and operational stability, contributed much of the achievement. Budgetary capital for the time ranged $250–270 million; it focused on ESG initiatives and infrastructure improvements.

Aradel Keeps A Consistent, Varied Performance

With 41.2 million standard cubic feet of gas daily, Aradel Holdings recorded a 19.7% rise in crude output to 15,508 bpd. Additionally, raising refined product sales by over 32%, the firm sold 165.3 million litres. Revenue increased 37% to N368.1 billion, with net profit up 40% to N146.4 billion.

Perspective On The Business

Nigeria’s indigenous oil players are well-placed to maintain momentum into the second half of 2025 with fresh drilling plans, asset integration, and continuous security enforcement.The speed of growth, however, will be determined by domestic stability, regulatory coherence, and worldwide market tendencies.