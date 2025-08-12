Ibom Air Incident: A call for the Protection of Human Dignity and Prevention of Public Shaming in the workplace

In recent days, a disturbing video surfaced online showing a female passenger being physically manhandled during an altercation on an Ibom Air flight. While the full details and triggers of the incident remain subject to investigation, what is equally troubling and perhaps more damaging to long-term perceptions of workplace ethics is the decision to record and publish the video without due regard for the individual’s dignity, privacy, and legal rights. This situation is not just a matter of public curiosity. It is also a reflection of deeper issues relating to workplace conduct, the rights of employees and customers, and the obligations of organizations under Nigerian Labour Law and international labour standards such as those set by the International Labour Organization.

The ILO’s core conventions, particularly Convention 111 on Discrimination and Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment, stress the right of every person to be treated with dignity and to be free from harassment, humiliation, or public shaming. While these conventions are largely designed for workplace settings, their principles apply in any service environment where people interact with service providers, including airlines. Nigerian labour provisions, though more focused on employee relations, echo these same principles. Furthermore, Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution guarantees the right to privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations, and telegraphic communications. Publishing such a video without consent is a violation of these principles, whether or not the event happened in a public space.

From an HR standpoint, the decision to allow or fail to prevent the recording and release of such material points to gaps in policy enforcement, staff training, and crisis management. Airlines and other service-based organizations operate in environments where conflict can arise suddenly. This reality makes it critical for staff to be equipped not just with customer service skills but also with conflict resolution techniques and ethical guidelines for handling disputes. While it is important for any breach of airline rules or passenger misconduct to be addressed, this must be done in ways that preserve the dignity of all parties involved, both staff and customers. Publicly shaming individuals by circulating videos online undermines professionalism, exposes the organization to legal liability, and damages public trust in the brand.

Some may argue that publishing such videos promotes accountability and deters misconduct. However, from both an HR and legal perspective, accountability should be pursued through established processes, not through social media trials. Organizations should instead investigate incidents formally, document them internally, and involve law enforcement when necessary. Any evidence, including video recordings, should be handled through these official channels rather than distributed to the public. This approach preserves the integrity of the process while also protecting the rights and dignity of the individuals involved.

If, after a formal investigation, staff are found to have mishandled the passenger, Nigerian Labour Law and ILO principles permit sanctions such as warnings, suspension, or termination, depending on the severity of the misconduct. Conversely, if the passenger’s actions violated aviation safety rules or involved harassment of staff, legal actions under the Civil Aviation Act or the criminal code may be justified. For those who filmed and leaked the video without authorization, disciplinary measures should follow under company policy, privacy laws, and any applicable data protection regulations.

This incident should serve as a call to action for service organizations. It highlights the need for robust training on conflict resolution, non-violent intervention, and respectful handling of difficult situations. It reinforces the importance of having clear internal policies that prohibit unauthorized recording and distribution of sensitive incidents. It demonstrates the necessity of creating confidential and well-managed internal reporting channels that allow complaints and evidence to be handled discreetly. It also underlines the importance of timely and measured public relations responses that acknowledge incidents without breaching the dignity of those involved.

Organizations must also work more closely with regulators to ensure that ethical handling of disputes is an operational requirement. For the aviation sector in particular, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority should ensure that privacy protection and dignity in passenger-staff interactions are embedded in operational guidelines. This would help protect both service providers and customers from the damaging consequences of public shaming.

The Ibom Air incident is not just another viral clip for public entertainment. It is a serious reminder of the fine line between public interest and individual dignity. It shows how quickly a moment of conflict can spiral into a reputational crisis when private moments are thrust into the public domain without consent. Under ILO conventions and Nigerian labour principles, dignity, privacy, and fair treatment are non-negotiable. Organizations must embed these values into their culture, policies, and crisis management frameworks.

The lesson from this case is clear. Professionalism and respect must outlive the news cycle. The court of public opinion must never replace the principles of justice, fairness, and workplace ethics. In a digital age where anyone can record and publish in seconds, the real measure of an organization’s professionalism is how it manages conflict without losing sight of the humanity of the people involved.

Samuel Jekeli a human resources professional writes from FCT, Abuja.