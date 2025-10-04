spot_img
October 4, 2025 - 4:23 PM

Nigerian Navy Commissions Classroom Block at Nigerian Military School, Zaria

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nigerian Navy Commissions Classroom Block at Nigerian Military School, Zaria

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, on Friday commissioned a newly constructed and fully furnished block of six classrooms at the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria. The project, donated by the Nigerian Navy (NN), is part of efforts to support the development of military education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Vice Admiral Ogalla, an alumnus of NMS, expressed pride in returning to his alma mater to contribute to its growth. “Today’s commissioning is carried out with a deep sense of honour and nostalgia as a proud product of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria,” he said. “As an Ex-Boy, I take pride in the fact that many of us who once marched on this Parade Ground have gone on to serve this nation in diverse capacities. This reflects the transformative power of the training, mentorship, and regimentation that NMS has always embodied.”

The commissioning ceremony featured a colourful parade in slow time, quick time, and silent drill by NMS students. Commending the performance, the CNS noted that the parade was “a reaffirmation that the traditions we inherited remain alive and unbroken.” He applauded the Boys for their precision, discipline, and pride.

Vice Admiral Ogalla also used the occasion to call for stronger collaboration between NMS, Zaria, and the Nigerian Navy Military School, Ikot Ntuen, established in 2018 to encourage young Nigerians to pursue careers in the Navy.

Alongside the classroom block, the CNS also inaugurated a solar-powered streetlight project donated by the NMS 86 Set. He later had lunch with the students, personally engaging and encouraging them to remain committed to their academic and military training.

The event drew several dignitaries and senior military officers, many of them alumni of NMS. Notable among them were Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy; Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, Hydrographer of the Federation; Rear Admiral D.F. Mathew; Rear Admiral S.J. Bura; Rear Admiral E.O. Ferreira; Rear Admiral B. Iyalla; and Rear Admiral H.D. Zakaria, among others.

The atmosphere was filled with emotion and nostalgia as Ex-Boys of the institution reunited on familiar grounds, demonstrating their commitment to the continued progress of NMS.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
