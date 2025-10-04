Kaduna Government Honours 23 Outstanding Teachers with Awards, Cash Prizes

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board has honoured 23 teachers across the state for their dedication, hard work, and impact on learners.

Speaking at the maiden Best Teacher Award Ceremony on Saturday, the Executive Chairman of KADSUBEB, Mubarak Muhammad, said the event was a historic moment for education in the state.

He explained that the programme was created to celebrate teachers with exceptional skills, leadership, and commitment, while also encouraging professionalism and discipline among learners.

Mr. Muhammad said the award process was transparent, with 115 teachers nominated from the 23 local government areas.

They were assessed through interviews, classroom observations, and independent evaluations of teaching skills, time management, and classroom discipline.

The screening involved respected institutions such as the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), NUT, SBMC, and the state Ministry of Education.

He stressed that while people often say “a teacher’s reward is in heaven,” Kaduna State believes recognition should also begin on earth.

Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Sani Sambo, thanked KADSUBEB for organising the event.

He described teachers as the “heart and soul of the education system” and praised their role in shaping future generations.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s huge investment in education, including:

26.14% of the 2025 state budget allocated to education.

Construction of 62 new secondary schools, 707 classrooms, and renovation of 2,326 classrooms. Provision of over 30,000 pupil desks and 3,700 teachers’ furniture.

A 50% reduction in tuition fees for state-owned tertiary institutions and improved scholarship support.

New training courses for Tsangaya teachers and commissioning of three large vocational institutes.

He said these investments show the government’s belief that education is the most powerful tool for breaking poverty and building a prosperous Kaduna State.

On behalf of the awardees, Esther Affun from Chikun LGA who also won the Overall Best Teacher Award expressed gratitude to the government and partners.

She said the recognition would motivate teachers across the state to remain committed, knowing their work is valued.

All 23 awardees received certificates, scholarships, and cash prizes of N500,000 each. The programme was supported by UNICEF, PLANE, Save the Children, ROOSC, Nigerian Breweries, TRCN, Zenith Bank, and other partners.