First Lady Launches “Flow with Confidence” Menstrual Health Campaign to Keep Girls in School

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on Friday launched the “Flow with Confidence” menstrual health awareness campaign in Gombe State, a flagship initiative of the Renewed Hope Initiative aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and ensuring that no girl misses school because of her period.

The campaign, described as bold and transformative, will directly benefit over 370,000 schoolgirls in rural and underserved areas, each of whom will receive a full one-year supply of disposable sanitary pads. Alongside this, menstrual hygiene education will be delivered in schools, communities, and families to dispel harmful taboos and normalize open conversations about menstrual health.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Education reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing menstrual health education nationwide. “The Federal Ministry of Education, through UBEC and in partnership with key stakeholders, will integrate menstrual health into the school curriculum, strengthen WASH facilities, and support the creation of safe spaces and girls’ clubs in schools,” the Minister said.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate, also pledged additional support to the initiative through a special grant to sustain and expand its reach.

Teachers, health educators, and school counselors are set to receive training under the program to provide accurate information and emotional support to schoolgirls navigating adolescence.

In her remarks, the First Lady emphasized that the campaign is about restoring dignity and creating equal opportunities for girls. “Every Nigerian girl deserves to sit in a classroom with pride and possibility, unhindered by stigma or lack of access,” she said.

With this initiative, the Renewed Hope Initiative, in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Health, is charting a new course for gender equity, ensuring that menstrual health is no longer a barrier to learning and personal development for Nigerian girls.