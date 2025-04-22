Nigerian Journalist Livinus Chibuike Sets New Guinness World Record for Longest Interview Marathon

Nigerian journalist Livinus Chibuike Victor has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest interview marathon, holding 75 hours of non-stop conversations in Abuja.

The previous record was 55 hours and 24 seconds, set by Clara Chizoba Kronborg.

The event took place at Harrow Park Golf Club in Nigeria’s capital with the theme “Nigeria Our Strength.” It began at 12:20 PM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, and ended at 3:40 PM on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

For three days and three nights, Chibuike conducted back-to-back interviews, surpassing the minimum required 72 hours and 30 seconds to set the new record.

“This wasn’t about fame,” Chibuike said after his final interview, visibly exhausted but proud. “I did it for all the unheard voices in Nigeria to show the world the power of stories and what Nigerian journalists can achieve.”

During the marathon, he interviewed more than 150 people, including politicians, business leaders, entertainers, fellow journalists, and everyday Nigerians. Their stories added emotional depth and meaning to the record-setting event.

Chibuike, who has years of experience in journalism, is known for his bold reporting and strong principles. He also mentors young journalists and is a passionate advocate for press freedom, which he sees as essential for democracy and justice.

His record-breaking achievement is not just a personal milestone but also a powerful reminder of the importance of storytelling and dialogue in shaping society.