Presidency Blames State Governors for Rising Insecurity, Urges Better Use of Security Funds

The Presidency has blamed state governors for the growing insecurity in the country, accusing them of misusing their security votes and failing to support federal security agencies properly.

Daniel Bwala, the Presidential Adviser on Policy Communication, made these comments on Monday during an interview on TVC’s Beyond the Headlines, as public concern increases over ongoing violence in states like Plateau, Benue, and Enugu.

Bwala criticized some governors for giving as little as N20 million monthly to key security agencies like the DSS, police, and army, despite having security votes ranging from N1 billion to N3 billion.

“Where is all that money going?” he asked, suggesting that the issue isn’t about creating state police forces, but rather using existing resources more effectively.

He stressed that governors already have access to the federal security infrastructure — including the police, DSS, military, and paramilitary services — and can also establish local security groups within their states.

“For instance, a governor receiving N2 to N3 billion in security votes can spend just N1 billion on equipment like drones, vehicles, and other tools for surveillance and fighting crime,” Bwala said.

He highlighted that governors could support federal security personnel in their states by providing the necessary infrastructure, especially since criminals are now using advanced technologies like drones.

Bwala accused some governors of doing the bare minimum and urged them to take real action by organizing and equipping local security teams.

“Within the current system, governors can use their security votes wisely,” he said. “They could create local vigilante groups in every local government and ward — just like we do with polling units during elections.”

He explained that a multi-layered local security structure would improve intelligence gathering and quick response to threats in communities.

On the common complaint from governors that they lack authority over federal forces, Bwala responded, “We keep hearing governors say they can’t act because they’re not the Chief Security Officers of their states. But that’s just an excuse.”

He also warned about the financial burden of setting up state police, asking how governors who already struggle to pay salaries could afford to maintain a new police system.

“I’m not saying we don’t need state police,” he added. “But we shouldn’t wait for it before we start protecting lives. There’s so much we can do with what we already have.”