Governor Bago Visits Egyptian Embassy to Strengthen Ties in Agriculture, Others

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has paid a follow up visit to the Egyptian Embassy in Nigeria, building on discussions from his recent official trip to Egypt.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed planned joint projects, with Governor Bago often referred to as the “Farmer Governor” emphasizing the importance of strong bilateral relationships in driving socio-economic development.

A key focus of the talks was Egypt’s expertise in modern irrigation and sustainable agriculture, which the governor noted could greatly benefit farming communities across Niger State.

Governor Bago said the visit highlights his administration’s dedication to forming strategic partnerships aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, as well as improving the state’s healthcare and education systems.

The Egyptian Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Niger State in these critical sectors and stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration and dialogue.