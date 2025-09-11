spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 3:34 PM

Nigeria, Venezuela Sign MoU to Strengthen Education, Cultural Ties

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nigeria, Venezuela Sign MoU to Strengthen Education, Cultural Ties

The Federal Ministry of Education has reaffirmed Nigeria’s longstanding bilateral ties with Venezuela, highlighting shared educational and cultural values that continue to drive cooperation between the two nations.

At a meeting with Venezuelan officials in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, announced plans to consolidate existing bilateral arrangements into a single Memorandum of Understanding.

The move, according to him, is aimed at fast-tracking implementation and expanding opportunities in education diplomacy.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Nigeria, Alberto Castellar Padilla, commended the enduring partnership and expressed optimism that a new draft agreement would mark a fresh chapter in advancing cultural and educational cooperation.

Nigeria and Venezuela first established formal educational and cultural cooperation in 1994. Over the years, both countries have worked to strengthen ties through various programs and exchanges.

With this renewed commitment, officials from both sides say the partnership is now set to be translated into actionable steps that will benefit future generations.

The Ministry emphasized that the consolidation of agreements will not only streamline cooperation but also enhance Nigeria’s role in education diplomacy while broadening opportunities for cultural exchange.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
