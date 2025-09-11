spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 4:21 PM

Nigeria Targets 50 Percent Reduction in Air Pollution by 2030

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Environment Minister Meets State Commissioners to Strengthen Climate Action
Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal

Nigeria joined the global community on Thursday to commemorate the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, with the Federal Ministry of Environment unveiling new initiatives to tackle air pollution and promote cleaner energy use.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, outlined Nigeria’s commitment to reducing air pollution by 50 percent by the year 2030.

The minister announced a range of measures, including the promotion of clean fuels, the adoption of electric vehicles, and the expansion of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) options across the country.

As part of the campaign, the Ministry also launched the #BreatheEasyNigeria initiative, which is designed to raise public awareness and mobilize collective action towards curbing air pollution.

According to the Ministry, the campaign will target urban centers with high pollution levels, promote cleaner household energy sources, and strengthen enforcement of environmental regulations.

Officials noted that air pollution remains a major environmental and public health challenge in Nigeria, contributing to respiratory diseases, reduced life expectancy, and environmental degradation.

By pursuing a combination of technological, regulatory, and community-driven solutions, the government aims to align with global climate and health targets while safeguarding the wellbeing of citizens.

The commemoration also provided a platform for stakeholders to renew commitments toward cleaner cities and a healthier environment, with the Ministry pledging to work closely with private sector actors, civil society, and international partners to achieve the 2030 target.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
