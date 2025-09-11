Egbe Community Stages Protest Over Worsening Insecurity in Kogi State

Residents of Egbe, a major town in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, staged a peaceful protest on Thursday to draw attention to the worsening insecurity in their community.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, the protesters lamented the frequent attacks and threats from armed criminals, which they said have made life difficult for them.

Egbe, which shares a boundary with Kwara State, has in recent months recorded a surge in cases of kidnapping and banditry.

The residents are therefore urging both the state and federal governments to increase security presence in the area and take urgent steps to address the crisis.

Community leaders who took part in the protest stressed that the protection of lives and property must be treated as a priority before the situation gets worse