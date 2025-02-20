Nigeria Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over USAID-Boko Haram Allegations

The Nigerian Senate has summoned top security chiefs for a closed-door session over allegations that USAID has been funding Boko Haram. The move follows claims by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, though the U.S. Congress is already investigating the matter.

In today’s trending news stories;

1. Senator Ali Ndume led the motion, citing the severity of the allegations and the continued threat of Boko Haram despite government counterterrorism efforts. He proposed an inter-ministerial committee and an ad hoc Senate committee to investigate further. Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasized the need for security chiefs to provide clarification before concluding, acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s progress in weakening Boko Haram. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria denied the allegations, reaffirming its commitment to counterterrorism and stating that stringent monitoring ensures U.S. aid reaches its intended recipients. The U.S. also highlighted its longstanding designation of Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) since 2013.

2. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, addressed the controversy over the Canadian High Commission denying visas to Nigerian military personnel, stating that all requirements were met. Speaking in Abuja while welcoming Nigeria’s Invictus Games contingent, he stated that traveling abroad is unnecessary and that Nigeria is sufficient for its citizens. Musa clarified that the military received an official invitation, followed due process, and complied with all requirements. Yet, key team members, including the captain, medical doctor, and physiotherapist, were denied visas for unknown reasons. He questioned the rationale behind the decision, stressing that Nigerians deserve global respect and should not tolerate disrespect.

3. The naira continued its strong performance, appreciating N1,514/$1 in the parallel market on February 19, 2025, gaining N11 or 0.72% from the previous day. The currency remained stable at N1,510/$1, narrowing the gap between both markets to N4 at the official market. The appreciation has been attributed to the CBN’s forex policies, including the non-renewal of banks’ US dollar swaps, increased bank participation in forex sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, and strengthened market confidence. The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) praised the CBN’s strategy, emphasizing the BDCs’ role in stabilizing the market. They noted that banks now hold massive forex liquidity due to the CBN’s decision not to renew dollar swap agreements. The CBN revised its forex guidelines in December 2024, allowing BDCs to purchase forex directly from authorized dealers. However, implementation challenges extended the deadline for weekly forex purchases to May 30, 2025.

4. Donald Trump has strengthened his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” and accusing him of refusing to hold elections. BBC Verify fact-checked the claim, noting that Ukraine has been under martial law since Russia’s 2022 invasion, suspending elections. Zelensky fired back, accusing Trump of being influenced by Russian disinformation after US-Moscow talks in Saudi Arabia excluded Kyiv. Trump responded that Ukraine “could have made a deal” earlier. The exchange drew global reactions, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling Trump’s remarks “false and dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine is not excluded from peace talks and expressed willingness to meet Trump under the right conditions. Amid the political clash, violence continued—Russian strikes killed two in Donetsk, while a Ukrainian drone attack killed one in Russia’s Belgorod region. The US special envoy for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv before meeting with Zelensky.

5. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will occur on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 12:00 CET in Nyon, Switzerland. It will pair the top eight league-phase teams with the eight knockout play-off winners. In the knockout play-offs, PSG crushed Brest 10-0 on aggregate, while Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 6-3, with Kylian Mbappé scoring a hat-trick. PSV Eindhoven knocked out Juventus 4-3 after extra time, and Feyenoord upset AC Milan 2-1. Bayern Munich edged Celtic 3-2, Club Brugge beat Atalanta 5-2, Borussia Dortmund eliminated Sporting CP 3-0, and Benfica edged Monaco 4-3. As seeded teams, Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, and Aston Villa will advance to the Round of 16. They will face PSG, Real Madrid, PSV, Feyenoord, Bayern, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, and Benfica. The first legs are set for March 4-5, with return legs on March 11-12. With no restrictions on same-nation matchups, the stage is set for thrilling encounters on the road to the final at Allianz Arena, Munich, on May 31, 2025.