Ayra Starr Reveals She Used to Be a Social Media Troll Before Fame

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has made a surprising revelation about her past. Before rising to fame, the 22-year-old star admitted that she was once a social media troll.

Speaking on the I Said What I Said podcast, co-hosted by Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye, Ayra Starr shared that she ran a fan page dedicated to rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I had a troll page, I had a Nicki Minaj fan page before I became Ayra Starr,” she confessed, hinting at how deeply invested she was in online fandom culture before stepping into the limelight herself.

Now a global sensation, Ayra Starr has been vocal about the issue of online trolling, especially since she has been on the receiving end of it.

From criticism about her outfits to comments about her posture, she has faced constant scrutiny.

In response to those who mock her stance in photos, she once jokingly said that her “bad postures” were simply from carrying Afrobeats on her back.

Her revelation has sparked conversations about how social media culture can shape people’s experiences, both as fans and as celebrities.

From being an internet troll to becoming a star dealing with trolls, Ayra Starr’s journey is a reminder of how life can come full circle.