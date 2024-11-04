Nigeria Police Nab Foreign Cybercriminals in Abuja Raid

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended 130 individuals, including 113 foreign nationals from China and Malaysia, and 17 Nigerians, for alleged involvement in hacking and other cybercriminal activities in Abuja.

The arrests followed a coordinated raid at a location near the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, where law enforcement officials uncovered a setup featuring advanced computing equipment believed to be used for illegal online operations.

The operation, directed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7, Abuja, involved a collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

Investigators are currently examining seized digital devices and gathering data to assess the potential security risks associated with the suspects’ activities.

As digital crime grows globally, this operation highlights the importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s technological and data infrastructure from foreign and domestic cyber threats.

Authorities are expected to bring the suspects to trial upon completing their investigation, keeping the public informed on further developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...