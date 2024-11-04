Nigeria Among Top Five Nations for Daily Social Media Use

Nigerians are among the world’s most active social media users, ranking fifth for daily usage, with residents spending an average of 3 hours and 23 minutes online each day.

This finding, reported by Cable.co.uk and We Are Social in 2024, was highlighted by World of Statistics on social media.

Kenya currently leads in social media engagement, with an average daily use of 3 hours and 43 minutes, followed closely by South Africa at 3 hours and 37 minutes, Brazil at 3 hours and 34 minutes, and the Philippines at 3 hours and 33 minutes.

Nigeria’s placement just behind these countries demonstrates its high level of online interaction.

Other nations with notable social media activity include Colombia and Chile, averaging 3 hours and 22 minutes and 3 hours and 11 minutes daily, respectively.

Meanwhile, social media usage in some regions is comparatively lower; Ghana, for instance, averages 2 hours and 43 minutes, while Egypt records 2 hours and 41 minutes per day.

This data reflects varying social media engagement trends worldwide, with African and Latin American nations leading in online activity, while several European countries, such as Portugal and Italy, report shorter daily use.