Legendary Music Producer Quincy Jones Passes Away at 91

The world has lost a giant in music and television Quincy Jones, the iconic American producer whose extraordinary career spanned over 70 years, passed away at the age of 91.

Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the sad news, sharing that Jones died peacefully at his Bel Air home in Los Angeles on Sunday night, surrounded by his loved ones.

“With full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy’s passing,” his family shared in a heartfelt statement. “While we feel an incredible loss, we celebrate the remarkable life he led, knowing there will never be another quite like him.”

Throughout his career, Jones collaborated with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Will Smith. He’s perhaps best known for producing Michael Jackson’s record-shattering Thriller album, which sold over 20 million copies in 1983 alone and still stands as one of the best-selling albums of all time.

As a gifted music composer and songwriter, Jones also played a major role in organizing the star-studded recording of We Are The World, the 1985 charity single that became an anthem for hope and unity.

Jones made history on several occasions. In 1968, he became the first African American to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for The Eyes of Love from the film Banning. Just a few years later, in 1971, he broke more barriers as the first Black musical director and conductor of the Academy Awards. And in 1995, he was honored with the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, making him the first African American to receive this award as well.

In his lifetime, Jones won a staggering 28 Grammy Awards out of 80 nominations and was celebrated by Time magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.

Quincy Jones leaves behind an indelible legacy in music and film a trailblazer, a visionary, and a true cultural icon whose influence will be felt for generations.

