NFF Set to Unveil New Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle in Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to unveil the new Head Coach of the Nigeria senior men’s team, the Super Eagles, on January 13, 2025, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, at 11 a.m., as announced by the Federation on their website on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Last Wednesday, the NFF announced that 47-year-old Eric Chelle will take charge as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, replacing Finidi George on a permanent basis. Since Finidi’s resignation, Augustine Eguavoen has been in charge of the team on an interim basis.

While acknowledging the mixed reactions from Nigerians, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to support the new head coach as he begins his journey:

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about football, which is why there have been different reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle,” Gusau said on Sunday.

“However, the NFF appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.”

The unveiling ceremony on Monday will also feature the announcement of Chelle’s backroom staff.

The Malian began his coaching career after retiring from active football in 2014. He played for several clubs abroad, the most notable being Lens in France.

He represented the Mali national team from 2004 to 2006 and later coached the team, helping them qualify for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, though he was subsequently sacked after the tournament.

