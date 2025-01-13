Obi Tasks New Ohaneze Ndigbo Leadership with Working for Nigeria’s Peace and Unity

The 2023 Presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has advised the newly elected leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Senator John Azuta Mbata, to work towards peace and unity of the nation.

Obi, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, posted the charge on his X handle in a congratulatory message to the Executive.

Azuta Mbata emerged as the Ohaneze Ndigbo President General at an election held in Enugu on Friday.

In the message, Obi urged the new Ohaneze Ndigbo Executive to leverage their position, show the people’s confidence in them, strengthen the Igbo family, and unite the country.

The message read, “On behalf of my family and the Obedient movement, I congratulate the Newly Elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata; the Deputy President General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi; the Secretary-General, Emeka Sibeudu, and other newly elected executive members, on their emergence as the leaders of the noble organization.

“Their emergence as the leaders of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the umbrella body that unites the Igbo people, underscores the level of confidence and hope the people have in their leadership ability and their commitment to the development of the region and the nation in general.

“I pray that they will leverage their new offices to continue to work for the peace and unity of our nation and contribute immeasurably to ideas that will drive development, peace, and progress among the people.

“May God give you all, the wisdom and strength to serve the people.

A New Nigeria remains Possible.”

