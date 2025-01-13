FA Cup: 10-Man Manchester United Eliminates Arsenal in Penalty Shootout

Manchester United, playing with 10 men, defeated Arsenal in the 1/32 round of the FA Cup after a tense match that was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout at the Emirates Stadium, London.
The first half ended goalless despite both teams creating chances. Gabriel Martinelli’s early goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
The second half began with Bruno Fernandes putting Manchester United ahead in the 52nd minute. However, their lead was short-lived as Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card in the 61st minute, allowing Arsenal to capitalize and equalize just three minutes later.
Arsenal had a chance to take control in the 72nd minute when Martin Ødegaard missed a penalty, denying his team the opportunity to seize the advantage.
The match ended 1-1 after regular time, and despite a goalless extra time, the game was decided by penalties. Kai Havertz missed Arsenal’s second spot kick, while Manchester United converted all five of their penalties to secure the win.