NFF Confirms the Death of Former Captain and Coach Christian Chukwu

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have confirmed the death of former captain and coach Christian Chukwu, as well as expressed their deepest sorrow. It was reported that the 74-year-old died in his hometown, Enugu, today, Saturday.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said:

“We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated, and disciplined leader on and off the field. He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision, and consistency.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest, and also grant the family and friends he has left behind, as well as Nigeria’s football fraternity, the fortitude to bear this big loss.”

Chukwu was part of the Nigeria senior team that won bronze medals at the 1976 and 1978 AFCON finals in Ethiopia and Ghana, respectively, before leading the squad to glory on home soil in 1980. He was named Player of the Tournament.

Born on January 4, 1951, Chukwu coached his beloved club, Enugu Rangers (he played for only one club in his career), and later coached the senior national team of Kenya, nicknamed the Harambee Stars. He was named Head Coach of the Super Eagles in 2002.

