Before You Compete With His Mother, Remember Who Packed His Lunchbox First

I was scrolling through the blue app—Facebook—when I stumbled on a story that hit me like a bolt of emotion.

An Ethiopian housemaid spent 30 years working in Lebanon. Her mission? To give her son a shot at a better life. No luxury, no shortcuts—just grit and sacrifice.

Now here’s the twist: on her final trip back home, she boarded a plane and discovered her son was the pilot flying her back to Ethiopia.

Tears. Goosebumps. Pride. Grace. That’s the kind of story you don’t just scroll past.

But the comment that made me pause even more came from El-Abari Yayaha the Facebook user who shared the clip. He said:

“Later, one woman will now be asking him to choose between her and his mother!”

Funny, yes—but tragically true.

This isn’t about drama; it’s about perspective. It reminded me of a video of Pastor Mrs. Becky Enenche talking about how bad attitudes toward in-laws break homes.

She said:

No man wants a home where his wife chases everyone away.

No man enjoys coming home to tension because his siblings feel unwelcome.

A woman who fights her husband for speaking to his brother in their native language at the wedding reception is not ready for marriage.

Let’s face it: when you marry a man at 30 or 40, you’re joining a story that’s already been written for decades. He didn’t fall from the sky—his parents and siblings were there long before you showed up with your “forever” plans.

A wise woman doesn’t delete history—she becomes part of the legacy.

That Ethiopian mother didn’t raise a boy to be torn between two women. She raised a man strong enough to fly—and humble enough to carry her home.

So to every woman out there:

Don’t ask him to choose between you and his mother.

Thank her. Honor her. Learn from her.

Because if she didn’t build him, you wouldn’t have met him.

Punchline?

Stop competing with his roots—be the fruit that honors them.

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com or +2348062380296