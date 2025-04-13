Falana to Nigerian Youths: Take Back Your Country and Shape Its Future

Prominent legal luminary and civil rights advocate, Mr. Femi Falana, has called on Nigerian youths to take ownership of their country and steer it towards a better path.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Annual Youth Leadership Conference held at the University of Lagos, Falana addressed a gathering of young minds under the theme Resilience, Innovation, Social Responsibility and Entrepreneurship (RISE 2025).

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current challenges, Falana emphasized that the state of the nation is far from what it used to be, urging young people to step up and drive meaningful change.

“You will have to challenge those who are in power when you have access to them, because some of them in power today belong to our generation. We didn’t suffer what you are going through. We lived a life of dignity.

“My generation had dreams, genuine dreams, about this country becoming one of the best in the world, because we have abundant human and natural resources that should make us a leading country in the world. But what has happened?

“Your generation has a duty to reclaim the country, and please, when you are going to listen to songs in ceremonies of this nature, please try and listen to some of the great African musicians,” Falana said.

He urged youths to draw inspiration from legendary African artistes whose music embodies the spirit of resistance and justice.

“You must also listen and be inspired to fight for justice in our country. You are often told that our country is poor. Quote me, ours is not poor. We suffer from material poverty because there is poverty of ideas in our country.

“They tell you you are leaders of tomorrow. You must be leaders of today first, so you must take back what is left,” he added.

In his opening remarks, the event’s Convener, Mr. Olusegun Odufuwa, stressed that RISE is not just an acronym but a bold rallying cry for transformation.

“Nigeria stands at the critical juncture, our nation is rich in promise, bursting with talent and vibrant with diversity, yet we are confronted with complex challenges, economic uncertainties, infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment and questions of leadership and governance.

“But amidst all these challenges, lies a golden opportunity. A nation is built not merely by its policies, but by its people, especially its youth.

“If Nigeria is to rise, it must be on the shoulders of a generation that is resilient in the face of adversity, innovative in its thinking, socially responsible in its actions, and entrepreneurial in its spirit,” he said.

The conference brought together passionate young Nigerians determined to reshape their future and contribute actively to national development.