August 18, 2025 - 11:43 AM

Neymar Breaks Down as Santos Crumble in Historic Defeat

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Neymar Expresses Joy After Returning to Football Following Year-Long Injury Layoff
Neymar(Photo Credit: Facebook || TNT Sports)

Following Santos’ embarrassing 6–0 home loss to Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A, Brazilian star and former Barcelona player Neymar struggled to stifle his tears. The outcome was the worst loss of his career and the first time Santos had conceded six goals on home soil in league history.

 

 

The shock consequence has Santos perched only two points above the drop, floating dangerously close to the relegation zone. Just hours after the final whistle, head coach Cleber Xavier was fired from his position following the loss, five wins in fifteen games marked his brief tenure.

 

 

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa forward Philippe Coutinho led Vasco to their first league victory in six games with two goals. Rising out of the bottom four, the Rio-based squad had their most resounding win in almost two decades.

 

 

The News Chronicle saw that Neymar was upset not only because of the score, but also because of the growing burden on Santos after their comeback to the League last November. The forward’s anger was worsened by the team’s absence of battle on the field since he had already fought a hamstring injury that put him on the sidelines earlier this season. With players having difficulties handling fan expectations, sources near to the club indicate the environment in the locker room has been stressful.

 

 

Speaking after the match, Neymar conceded the team’s performance was “bad” and said he understood fans’ anger. He accepted fans had every right to voice their frustrations as long as protests remained peaceful. He said, stressing the need for every player to consider their dedication, “the tears were from anger, from everything.”

 

 

Still the most expensive footballer in the world after his £200 million switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar returned to Santos earlier this year following his contract with Saudi team AlHilal was terminated. The 33-year-old has six goals and three assists in all competitions across 21 games since returning.

 

 

Once thought as one of Brazil’s most powerful teams, Santos now struggles to survive in their league. On August 24, their next game—a vital away match against high-flying Bahia—pressure will once again fall on Neymar to inspire a comeback.

Bosquet Investments Secures Major Stake in Ecobank Parent Company
Missing Nigerian Mother Found Dead in U.S. Illinois Forest Reserve
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

