Bosquet Investments Secures Major Stake in Ecobank Parent Company

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), parent firm of Ecobank Group, has verified Nedbank Group’s selling of a 21.22 percent share to Bosquet Investments, held by seasoned banker and entrepreneur Alain Nkontchou. Though it signals a major change in ETI’s shareholder base, the agreement must yet get regulatory approval before it becomes entirely effective.

Enko Capital Management LLP served as the lead consultant, while Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking department, played a supplementary advisory role. The arrangement wasAs Nedbank simplifies its portfolio to pay more attention to its core markets in Southern and Eastern Africa, where it owns all of its operations, this change arises.

The News Chronicle learnt that the purchase is both a personal achievement for Alain Nkontchou and a deliberate effort to strengthen Ecobank’s panAfrican presence. Long-time connection with the institution, Nkontchou is expected to use his financial acumen and expertise to help the group’s goals for growth throughout emerging and frontier economies.

Speaking on the growth, Nkontchou said he was upbeat about the path ahead, noting that the alliance shows his great faith in Ecobank’s expansion path. He stated that his aim is to support the bank’s transformation while guaranteeing long-term profitability and shareholder value generation.

Welcoming Bosquet Investments as a significant shareholder, Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori stated the agreement as an endorsement of the bank’s current Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy. Awori emphasized that Nkontchou’s path with Ecobank—first as a board member then as ETI Chairman—had already been very important in improving the governance, profitability, and general market position of the company.

Although Awori respected Nedbank’s 17 years of cooperation, he reiterated that the South African financial institution still is a valued business partner despite lowering its equity stake. He also emphasized that Bosquet Investments entering represents a fresh beginning of innovation and resiliency for Ecobank as it tries to reinforce its position as one of the top financial institutions in Africa.

By means of this deal, Ecobank is ready to strengthen its competitive advantage in Africa’s vibrant financial industry by fusing new funds with creative leadership to propel sustainable development.