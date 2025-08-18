Missing Nigerian Mother Found Dead in U.S. Illinois Forest Reserve

Authorities in Illinois have recovered the body of a Nigerian woman, Olasinmibo Abosede, who had been missing for more than two weeks.

Abosede, 42, was last seen on July 30, 2025, when she left her home near Springbrook Golf Course, Naperville, for a morning walk.

Surveillance cameras recorded her wearing a black Adidas jacket, grey sweatpants, a headscarf, and Crocs. Her husband, Gbenga Abosede, later confirmed she was visible on neighborhood CCTV footage before her disappearance.

On Thursday, August 15, 2025, at about 1:55 p.m., Naperville police officers responded to a call near the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, close to 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive.

Officers were led into an area of tall grass, where they found human remains. Police reported that the clothing on the body matched what Abosede was wearing when she was last seen.

“While we believe the individual to be Sinmi, final confirmation will be made by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to the Abosede family.”

The search for Abosede involved volunteers, neighborhood residents, and sniffer dogs, who had covered the preserve for over two weeks without success.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County confirmed that no immediate signs of foul play were found, though an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death. “Our hearts go out to Sinmi’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said.

Abosede was a married mother of four and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville. Following the discovery, the church issued a statement: “Our parish family at St. Raphael Catholic Church has been praying diligently for the safe return of Olasinmibo ‘Sinmi’ Abosede. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of her passing. We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

The investigation is being jointly led by the Naperville Police Department and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police, with final identification pending from the DuPage County Coroner.