NEWS FLASH: Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram terrorists Attack in Banki, Borno 

October 5, 2025 - 2:31 PM

Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram terrorists Attack in Banki, Borno 

— By: Hassan Haruna

Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram terrorists Attack in Banki, Borno 
Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have successfully repelled a coordinated attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.
According to security sources the attack happened around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday Morning when the insurgents launched simultaneous assaults on the Amchide Military Base, the Banki Divisional Police Headquarters, and the Nigeria Immigration and Customs posts in the area.
The joint security forces quickly responded and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to retreat.
A police constable, Abubakar Ibrahim of the 9 PMF, sustained a leg injury from a sharp object during the encounter. He was taken to the FHI 360 NGO clinic for treatment and has since been discharged.
Source told The News Chronicle via WhatsApp that troops in the area remain on high alert to prevent further attacks and protect residents.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
