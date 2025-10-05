NDLEA Smashes Cocaine Cartels in Nationwide Raid, Arrests Top Traffickers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled two major drug cartels operating across Lagos, following a series of intelligence-led operations that lasted over three weeks.

The operations led to the arrest of five suspects, including the alleged leader of the syndicate, Alhaji Hammed Taofeek Ode, who posed as a businessman and real estate developer.

The breakthrough came on September 16, 2025, when NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.4 kilograms, concealed in cocoa butter body cream containers.

The arrest of a cargo agent led investigators to Alhaji Hammed Ode, who was later taken into custody with the cooperation of the police.

During interrogation, Ode admitted ownership of the drugs, claiming he bought them for over! 150 million. He said he had lived for 27 years across several countries in Europe and Saudi Arabia before returning to Nigeria from the UK in 2024.

In a similar operation, NDLEA operatives foiled five other attempts by another syndicate to smuggle cocaine to the United Kingdom.

The operation began on September 26, with the seizure of 2.1 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside hair cream containers at MMIA.

The arrest of a cargo agent led to the capture of Smith David Korede, a furniture maker, at his residence in Oshodi, Lagos. More cocaine, weighing 1.4 kilograms, was recovered from him. Two other consignments weighing 1 kilogram each were also intercepted, all linked to Korede.

On October 2, NDLEA operatives seized two additional cocaine consignments concealed in stainless cups and hair cream containers disguised in crayfish packages. Two suspects, Ogunbiyi Oluseye Taiwo and Popoola Francis Olumuyiwa, were arrested.

In a separate operation, NDLEA agents blocked an attempt to smuggle 6.3 kilograms of “Loud” cannabis from Thailand, hidden in bedsheets and hibiscus flowers.

Another joint operation with Customs officers along the Danbatta–Daura road in Kano led to the arrest of Sa’adu Ali, 38, and the seizure of 290,450 pills of tramadol and pregabalin.

In Lagos, a notorious dealer known as John Igbe (alias SammyBless), who supplied drugs in the Lekki Ajah area, was arrested on September 30 with 550 grams of Colorado, a potent cannabis strain.

Three others were also arrested in Mushin with 109 kilograms of skunk, codeine syrup, and nitrous oxide. At the Trade Fair Complex in Alaba, officers seized 3,700 bottles of codeine syrup and 550,000 expired diclofenac tablets.

Other seizures across the country included: 27,700 tramadol pills in Kwara State, 498.5 kilograms of skunk in Kaduna State, 34,180 tramadol capsules along the Kaduna–Zaria road.

112 kilograms of skunk in Ogun State, 14,000 kilograms of cannabis destroyed in Osun State and 244.5 kilograms of skunk seized in Edo State.

NDLEA also arrested suspects in Abuja and Kogi, recovering 3.2 kilograms of Loud and 25.5 kilograms of skunk from traffickers.

Across the country, NDLEA continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization programs in schools, markets, and communities, including in Adamawa, Katsina, Niger, Lagos, and Imo States.

In a Statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the agency’s operatives for their professionalism and dedication.

“We’ll continue to target and dismantle every identified drug cartel at all levels. Every arrest, seizure, and asset forfeiture represents lives saved and communities protected.”