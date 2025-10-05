BREAKING: 27 Killed as Armed Bandits Attack Communities in Kogi State

At least 27 people were killed on Saturday night when heavily armed bandits attacked several communities in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A military source confirmed the incident on Sunday, describing the attackers as heavily armed and equipped with sophisticated weapons.

“Bandits killed 27 people in Yagba West, Kogi State, just yesterday, and it wasn’t even reported. They invaded the area with heavy weapons,” the source said.

Yagba West, the home local government of Senator Sunday Karimi, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District and chairs the Senate Committee on Services, has recently witnessed a series of deadly bandit attacks.