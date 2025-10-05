spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 5, 2025 - 2:25 PM

BREAKING: 27 Killed as Armed Bandits Attack Communities in Kogi State

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

27 Killed as Armed Bandits Attack Communities in Kogi State
Armed Bandits
At least 27 people were killed on Saturday night when heavily armed bandits attacked several communities in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.
A military source confirmed the incident on Sunday, describing the attackers as heavily armed and equipped with sophisticated weapons.
“Bandits killed 27 people in Yagba West, Kogi State, just yesterday, and it wasn’t even reported. They invaded the area with heavy weapons,” the source said.
Yagba West, the home local government of Senator Sunday Karimi, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District and chairs the Senate Committee on Services, has recently witnessed a series of deadly bandit attacks.
Previous article
NYSC DG to Corps Members: Seize Skills Training, Shun Job Dependence
Next article
NEWS FLASH: Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram terrorists Attack in Banki, Borno 
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

NEWS FLASH: Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram terrorists Attack in Banki, Borno 

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have successfully repelled a...

NYSC DG to Corps Members: Seize Skills Training, Shun Job Dependence

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),...

Badagry Council Boss Frees Five Inmates in Independence Gesture

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area in Lagos...

Sokoto residents ask federal government to allow them bear arms after repeated bandit attacks

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Residents of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

NEWS FLASH: Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram terrorists Attack in Banki, Borno 

News 0
Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have successfully repelled a...

NYSC DG to Corps Members: Seize Skills Training, Shun Job Dependence

News 0
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),...

Badagry Council Boss Frees Five Inmates in Independence Gesture

News 0
The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area in Lagos...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x