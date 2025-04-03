New Technology Lets Paralyzed People Speak in Real-Time

Researchers from the University of California have created a new brain-computer interface that enables people with paralysis to speak in real time.

This breakthrough, published in Nature Neuroscience, uses artificial intelligence to convert brain signals into audible speech, making conversations possible for people who have lost the ability to speak.

The technology works by capturing neural activity from the motor cortex, the brain area responsible for speech.

AI then decodes these signals into speech, which is almost instantly streamed through a voice synthesizer.

A 47-year-old woman named Ann, who has been unable to speak for 18 years due to paralysis, participated in the study.

She had electrodes implanted on her brain’s surface, which recorded neural activity while she tried to speak.

The system decoded the brain signals into speech, closely replicating her voice before the injury.

Unlike previous brain-computer interfaces, which had delays of up to eight seconds, this new technology allows near-instantaneous translation of thoughts into speech.

This improvement is especially beneficial for people affected by conditions like ALS or stroke-related paralysis.

The technology marks a major step forward in neuroprosthetics and could significantly improve the quality of life for many individuals living with paralysis.