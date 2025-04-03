Arsenal Confirms Gabriel Magalhães Ruled Out for the Rest of the Season

Arsenal Football Club has confirmed that Gabriel Magalhães will be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury during their Premier League Matchday 30 clash against Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners secured a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Following his substitution during the match, the club released an official statement:

“Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhães has sustained a hamstring injury that requires surgery.”

Arsenal further revealed that Gabriel will undergo a surgical procedure to repair the injury:

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure on his hamstring in the coming days and will immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation program, with the aim of being ready for the start of next season.”

This comes as a major setback for the Gunners, who are set to face Real Madrid in the coming days.