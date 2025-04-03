Adamawa Police Arrest Six After Clash Between Farmers and Herders  

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested six suspects following a violent clash between farmers and herders in Waduku, Lamurde Local Government Area.

The conflict left one villager injured and 11 cattle wounded.

According to sources, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on April 2 when herders allegedly entered a rice farm, damaging crops.

In response, angry youths from the village attacked the herders, injuring their cattle and one person, identified as Righteous Boti from Nzumoso Village.

Security officials arrived at the scene and held an emergency meeting with community leaders to prevent further violence.

The injured were treated at Tingno Primary Health Care Clinic and have since been released. Authorities are working to maintain peace in the area..