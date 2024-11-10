New Extremist Group “Lakurawa” Offers Cash Gift to Recruit Youth in Sokoto

A new extremist group called “Lakurawa” is reportedly offering up to one million naira to young men in exchange for their allegiance, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The group, which allegedly includes individuals from Mali, Chad, Libya, Niger, and Burkina Faso, has been actively recruiting young people in Sokoto by offering significant financial incentives.

Witnesses say that this recruitment drive is part of an intense campaign aimed at building local support for their cause.

Unlike typical criminal gangs, Lakurawa is said to follow extremist ideologies linked to the Khawarij sect, resembling the beliefs of Boko Haram.

Local sources report that the group is using a mix of financial rewards and ideological influence to win support in vulnerable communities.

In addition to recruiting, Lakurawa has reportedly taken control of certain areas, where they confront local bandits and seize cattle from them.

