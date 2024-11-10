Rivers Flood Victims Get Support From FG

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged-off distribution of relief items to persons affected by flood in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The event took place at the Akinima Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, where the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, was represented by the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Adebiyi Razak.

Mr. Razak explained that the relief items were approved by the Federal Government as part of its ongoing intervention efforts to support households affected by the recent floods.

He said that the flag-off was symbolic as the actual distribution would be done through the multi-stakeholders committee at the camp, given that the items

have been handed over to the State Government through the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Sam Anya. He expressed confidence that the distribution would begin immediately, as the committee was already having records of the items and the beneficiaries.

He explained that each of the households, consisting of six family members, is entitled to receive a food basket of including 50kg bag of rice, bag of garri, cooking oil, sanitary wares, camping foam, blankets, and buckets, among other supplies.

Dr. Anya, on behalf of the Rivers State Government, expressed deep gratitude to the Federal Government for its continued support and intervention. He assured the beneficiaries that the relief materials would be distributed fairly and transparently.

The commissioner also outlined plans to mitigate future flooding, including large-scale dredging of waterways and desilting of drains across the state.

