‘I Belong to Jesus Christ’ -Big Brother Naija Star Cross Declares New Faith Journey

In an unexpected announcement, former Big Brother Naija star Cross revealed on social media that he’s recently embraced a new faith journey on social media, revealing that he’s embraced a new spiritual path.

In his post, Cross expressed that he feels “arrested by God” and is ready to live a life dedicated to serving and spreading God’s love.

He referenced Joshua 24:15, a powerful verse from the Bible, to encourage his followers to join him in serving a higher purpose.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DCJTmLAtVF1/?igsh= MTVlc3RjMzRqemtldA==

He wrote: “I have been arrested by GOD. Moving forward, I belong to JESUS CHRIST, the Savior of the world. He has called me to work for Him and to help build His Kingdom. Right now, a wave of revival is happening across the Earth, and He wants us, His children, to be part of His agenda. All it takes is to call on Him and truly believe He is your Lord and Savior.”

Cross emphasized that this commitment would shape his life and influence CrossNation his brand and following to represent God’s glory from now until the end of time.

He closed with another powerful verse: “And if it seems evil to you to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we shall serve the LORD.” (Joshua 24:15 NKJV).

Cross’s declaration is an inspiring invitation for his fans and followers to reflect on their own beliefs and consider joining him on this spiritual journey.

