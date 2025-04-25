Netflix Adds Option for Subtitles Without Sound Effects

Netflix has introduced a new feature that allows users to watch shows with subtitles that only display spoken words, leaving out background sounds like footsteps or ringing phones.

The feature was announced on Thursday and can be activated by going to the “Audio” section under settings, then choosing the “Subtitles” option marked as “English” instead of “English (CC).”

While closed captions remain available for those who prefer or need full audio descriptions, the new setting offers a simpler version.

It is especially useful for viewers who turn on subtitles by choice rather than need, and who find the extra sound descriptions distracting.

This new feature is currently available for the latest season of You and will soon be added to more Netflix original shows in various languages.

The change comes as more people use subtitles in general. Netflix says nearly half of all streaming time in the U.S. includes subtitles.

With this new update, Netflix aims to offer more choices for how people watch and enjoy their content.