How Do You Say Goodbye In Sesotho To A Group Of People?

Let’s take a tour as we talk about how we refer to some nationals

from a few nations. We will focus on what the natives of such states

are called, and some of their peculiar languages, plus fascinating facts.

Here we go … a citizen of Ghana is called a Ghanaian. Not “Ghanian”!

The term “Ghanaian” can be applied as both an adjective and a noun

to define a person or a thing linked to Ghana. One cute Ghanaian crown

is the fact that it was the first nation in the region of Africa located south

of the Sahara Desert, (“normally” referred to as the sub-Saharan African region,

though I feel that this classification is abnormal, but that’s a story for another day)

to attain political independence. Ghana, meaning “warrior king”, is rich in history

and natural resources. A key global cocoa producer, it is second only to Côte d’Ivoire.

A person from Lesotho is called a Mosotho, and indeed, this is singular.

What if we are referring to a plural or a group? Well, we call them Basotho.

They speak Sesotho. Made up largely of highlands, several Lesotho villages

can only be accessible on horseback, or by foot or light aircraft. It is the one

and only independent state in the whole world that towers wholly over one

thousand meters or 3, 281ft. in height. The “Kingdom in the Sky”, is the only

nation in the world to have its terrain sited at more than 1, 000 meters above

sea level. Batho (people), I adore that feat! The “Mountain Kingdom”, wealthy

in water and diamonds, gained independence from Britain on October 4, 1966.

Let’s visit another royal place: eSwatini. An inhabitant or citizen of Eswatini

is a Swati or Swazi. LiSwati or LiSwazi. Of course, this is singular. In the siSwati

language, the plural for the citizens is amaSwati. A person from Madagascar

is called a Malagasy. Did you know that? Though Malagasy is considered more

appropriate, “Madagascan” is also used, albeit in a less formal fashion.

Africa is a jewel. You know it. What about a person from the stunning island

of the Seychelles? One… two… three…. four…They are referred to as Seychellois.

.

What do we call a person from Somali? Did you say, they are “Somalian”? Not really,

a native of Somali … is Somali. A person who hails from the United Arab Emirates

or a citizen of the UAE is an Emirati. A national of the State of Qatar is a Qatari,

while a native of Kuwait is a Kuwaiti. We park it here. I hope you enjoyed the trip.

This weekend I thought I’d brush up on my Sesotho. Salang hantle batho! Bye!