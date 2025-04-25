Pastor Emmanuel Iren Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations in His Ministry

Lead pastor of Celebration Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, has spoken out about the sensitive issue of sexual assault allegations within his ministry, emphasizing the dangers of false accusations and the critical importance of understanding consent.

During a recent sermon, Pastor Iren shared how he initially responded with outrage upon hearing of alleged cases involving members of his church. However, after investigating several incidauguents, he revealed that most turned out to be baseless.

“In this ministry, 9 out of 10 cases ended up being false. The first few cases, I was angry—I called the guy and threatened to get him jailed. But then, the girl who claimed she was assaulted sent messages saying, ‘It was a nice time,’” he said.

Pastor Iren expressed deep concern over how serious allegations were being used as weapons after broken relationships. “Ending a relationship should not become a reason to make sexual assault claims,” he stated.

He also counseled young men in the congregation, urging them to pursue purity and avoid putting themselves in questionable situations.

On the topic of consent, he issued a stern warning:

“Initial consent is not total consent. If consent is withdrawn—even 10 seconds later—run for your life. I don’t know who raised some men!”

His remarks have sparked discussions across social media, especially around the handling of false accusations and the education of young people on boundaries and respect.