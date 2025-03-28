NYSC Director General Calls for Stronger Efforts to Tackle Youth Challenges

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has urged NYSC Guidance and Counseling Officers to work harder in addressing the challenges faced by corps members.

He highlighted the rising cases of drug abuse, suicide attempts, depression, and other social issues among young people, stressing the urgent need to protect society especially the youth from these problems.

General Nafiu spoke on Thursday during a workshop for NYSC Guidance and Counseling Officers in Abuja. The event, titled “Dealing with Contemporary Challenges in Corps Administration Guidance and Counseling as a Necessary Tool,” aimed to improve support for corps members.

He emphasized that officers must closely monitor corps members who may be struggling with depression or other issues.

“This will not be an easy task,” he said. “We must pay attention to the young people joining the Scheme. The rate of suicide is rising in society, and we must act.”

The DG also assured that the NYSC would continue training its officers to improve their skills.

The Director of Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr. Ayodele Omotade, thanked General Nafiu for addressing the workshop participants, which included officers from all 36 NYSC state offices, the FCT, and headquarters in Abuja.