Namibia Orders Starlink to Halt Operations Over Licensing Dispute

Namibia’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRAN) has ordered Elon Musk’s Starlink to immediately stop operations in the country, citing the lack of a required telecommunications license.

The directive follows an investigation revealing that the satellite-based internet provider was conducting business in Namibia without authorization.

CRAN issued the cease-and-desist order on November 26, 2024, emphasizing that any Starlink services or terminal equipment sold within the country are illegal.

The regulator has already confiscated unauthorized terminals from users and initiated criminal proceedings with the Namibian police against those involved in the violations.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, has applied for a license to operate in Namibia, but its approval is still pending.

In the meantime, the regulator has advised citizens to avoid purchasing or subscribing to Starlink services until the licensing issue is resolved.

The regulatory challenges in Namibia echo similar situations faced by Starlink in other African nations.

Earlier this year, Cameroon authorities seized Starlink equipment at ports due to similar licensing concerns.

Across the continent, Starlink’s operations have sometimes met resistance, particularly from state-run telecommunications providers seeking to maintain market dominance.

Starlink, which boasts a network of over 6,000 satellites providing internet coverage to more than 100 countries, is expanding rapidly but faces obstacles in aligning with local regulations in some regions.

So far, SpaceX has not issued a response to Namibia’s decision.

