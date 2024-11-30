Canadian Media Outlets Take OpenAI to Court Over Copyright Issues

Canadian media organizations, including the Toronto Star, CBC, and the Globe and Mail, have initiated legal action against OpenAI, accusing the company of copyright violations.

The lawsuit claimed that OpenAI unlawfully used content from its platforms to develop ChatGPT without authorization or compensation.

The plaintiffs argued that their journalistic content, created through extensive effort and resources, was improperly leveraged for commercial purposes.

They are seeking financial reparations and a restriction on OpenAI’s further use of their material.

While OpenAI has established licensing agreements with some publishers like the Associated Press and Axel Springer, the Canadian media group asserts they have received no such recognition or payment for their contributions.

This case adds to the growing list of copyright disputes OpenAI faces, with previous complaints from major publishers, authors, and YouTube creators.

The ongoing tension reflects broader concerns about the use of proprietary data in AI development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...