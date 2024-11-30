Abuja Herbalist Shoots Himself While Testing ‘Bulletproof’ Charm

The Nigeria Police Force in Abuja has reported that a native doctor, Ismail Usman, accidentally shot himself while testing a “bulletproof” charm in Kuchibuyi Village, Kubwa.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 23, 2024.

According to SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Usman attempted to prove the effectiveness of his self-made charm by shooting himself in the stomach with a shotgun. Unfortunately, the charm failed, leaving him with serious injuries.

Police officers from the Byazhin Division responded to a distress call from a resident, Shandam Michael, and found Usman in critical condition.

He was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for advanced care.

A search of Usman’s home led to the recovery of the homemade firearm and several charms used in the failed experiment.

Authorities have confirmed that he will face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

